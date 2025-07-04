Russia-Ukraine prisoner swap was equal, two Kursk Region residents also returned home

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Another equal prisoner exchange was held between Russia and Ukraine, with two residents of the Kursk Region returning home as well, a source close to the situation told TASS on Friday.

"Another parity-based prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has just taken place within the framework of the Istanbul agreements. Two residents of the Kursk Region were returned to Russia as well," the source said, adding that the procedure of the prisoner exchange between Moscow and Kiev continues.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed in its statement that another group of military personnel had been brought back to Russia as a result of the agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul and that it had handed over a group of Ukrainian troops in exchange.

"On July 4, in line with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached on June 2 in Istanbul, another group of Russian military personnel was returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. A group of prisoners of war from the Ukrainian army was handed over to the other side in exchange," the ministry reported.

Following the two rounds of talks in Istanbul, Russia and Ukraine agreed to exchange prisoners on a "1,000 for 1,000" formula as well as on returning severely injured and young servicemen (under 25) in an "all for all" format, with no less than 1,000 people from each side.