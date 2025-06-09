Kiev, NATO’s attempt to retake Russian regions to trigger nuclear war — delegation head

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. A nuclear war could start, if the Ukrainian conflict ends without signing a real peace agreement because Kiev and NATO will try to retake new Russian territories, head of the Russian delegation at the talks with Ukraine, Presidential Aide Vladimir Medinsky said.

"If we stop the conflict along the front line and do not agree on real peace, just conclude some kind of a truce, then it will be - you know, there was a disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Karabakh - then this region will turn into a huge Karabakh," Medinsky told RT in an interview.

"After some time, Ukraine, together with NATO, with its allies, will join NATO, try to win it back, and that will be the end of the planet, that will be a nuclear war."

According to the Russian presidential aide, Moscow does not want "to create an excuse - a gigantic Karabakh, not recognized by anyone - because of which a nuclear war could break out. That's why we want to stop, make a full-fledged peace and recognize the new territories," he explained.