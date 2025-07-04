Russian Cabinet adds bananas to list of national agricultural products

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Russian government added bananas to the list of national agricultural products.

The relevant decree of the government was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"The list of agricultural products, whose production, primary and subsequent (industrial) processing is carried out by agricultural producers and also research institutions, professional educational institutions and higher educational institutions in the course of their scientific, scientific-technical and/or educational activity, <…> with the position of the following content: ‘01.22.12.000 Bananas’," the document indicates.

The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is thinking of bananas’ planting, taking Kazakhstan as an example, and does not exclude such possibility in the future, Minister Oksana Lut said last November.