Russian forces start creating 20-kilometer buffer zone near Belgorod Region — expert

LUGANSK, July 4 /TASS/. Russian servicemen have started fighting on a new 20-kilometer-wide section of the front at the junction of the Belgorod and Kharkov Regions to form a buffer zone, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"The line of engagement has come into motion on the 20-kilometer-wide section of the state border between the Belgorod and Kharkov Regions. <...> Based on the operational and tactical situation, it can be assumed that the Russian Armed Forces' operation to form a buffer zone has begun in this area," he said.

Marochko noted that, until recently, this section of the front "was in a static state" and fighting there was "an extremely rare phenomenon.".