Zelensky says he discusses air defense, situation on front line with Trump

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky discussed air defense and the situation on the front line with US President Donald Trump amid reports about a pause in Washington’s weapons supplies to Kiev.

"We discussed air defense opportunities and agreed to work toward increasing the protection of the skies. And we agreed to hold a corresponding meeting between our teams," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel following a phone call with Trump.

Zelensky described the conversation as "very important and useful" and said that Trump "is very well informed" about the situation on the front line. According to Zelensky, they also discussed "mutual purchases and investments." "We exchanged opinions on the diplomatic situation and joint work with America and other partners," Zelensky added. Also, Kiev expressed readiness for joint projects in the production of weapons, including drones, with Washington.

On July 2, The New York Times reported that the United States will halt the delivery of interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, GMLRS precision-guided munitions, Hellfire guided missiles, Stinger man-portable missile systems, and some other weapons to Ukraine. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned US Charge d’Affaires John Ginkel following reports that Washington suspended deliveries of some weapons to Kiev.

On July 3, Zelensky said that he expects the United States to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine as Europe is unable to fully replace these deliveries, particularly when it comes to air defense systems and missiles for them. Later, Trump said that Washington continues to provide military aid to Kiev, but does so on the assumption that the United States itself needs these weapons.