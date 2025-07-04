Russian troops liberate five communities in Ukraine operation over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated five communities in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic over the week of June 28 - July 4 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units liberated the settlement of Melovoye in the Kharkov Region… Battlegroup South units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Predtechino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.

"Battlegroup Center units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Dnepropetrovsk Region. They liberated the settlements of Novoukrainka and Razino in the Donetsk People’s Republic… Over the week, Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and liberated the settlement of Chervonaya Zirka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," it said.

Russian troops deliver overnight massive strike on military sites in Kiev

Russian troops delivered an overnight massive strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles on military sites in Kiev, a military airfield and an oil refinery in response to Kiev’s terrorist acts, the ministry reported.

"Last night, in response to the Kiev regime’s terrorist acts, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based long-range precision weapons, the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile system and long-range attack unmanned aerial vehicles on industrial enterprises engaged in the development and manufacture of unmanned aerial vehicles, FPV drones and other robotized mobile systems, various military equipment in Kiev, and also the infrastructure of a military airfield and an oil refinery," the ministry said.

The goal of the strike was achieved, it said. "All the designated targets were struck," the ministry stressed.

Russian troops hammer Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered one massive and five combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Ukrainian military sites over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the period of June 28 - July 3, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and five combined strikes, hitting facilities of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector and oil refining enterprises, the Ukrainian army’s command and control system, radar stations, ammunition and materiel depots, workshops for the production of attack unmanned aerial vehicles, their storage and launch sites and control posts, warehouses of uncrewed boats and temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy tanks and 17 armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week in the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an air assault brigade, a motorized infantry brigade, an unmanned systems brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a border guard detachment of Ukraine’s Border Guard Service," the ministry said.

In the Sumy Region, Battlegroup North units "kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, three air assault brigades, a jaeger brigade, three assault regiments, an assault battalion of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Chimera special operations detachment of the [Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s] Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR)," it said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,360 personnel, five tanks, 17 armored combat vehicles and 37 motor vehicles in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 34 field artillery systems and six ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,550 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and 14 armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned systems regiment of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,550 personnel, a tank, 14 armored combat vehicles, including a UK-made Snatch armored vehicle and also a HMMWV armored vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 72 motor vehicles, 10 field artillery systems, including two NATO weapons, 16 electronic warfare stations and 28 ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the week, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and two US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group]," the ministry said in a statement.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,180 personnel, two tanks, a HMMWV armored vehicle and an M113 armored personnel carrier of US manufacture, 16 motor vehicles, 14 field artillery weapons and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 15 ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,180 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 17 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on formations of five mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an air assault brigade, a mountain assault brigade, an airborne brigade, an unmanned systems brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 3,180 personnel, 17 armored combat vehicles, including two M113 armored personnel carriers, two HMMWV armored vehicles and three MaxxPro armored fighting vehicles of US manufacture in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 45 motor vehicles and 13 field artillery weapons of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 1,310 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the week, Battlegroup East units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of five mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,310 personnel, two tanks, four armored combat vehicles, 44 motor vehicles, 17 field artillery weapons and seven electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 520 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 520 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy artillery weapons in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade, two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 520 personnel, a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle and 48 motor vehicles in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 12 artillery weapons, 36 electronic warfare stations and 23 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian air defenses down seven Storm Shadow missiles, 1,172 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down seven UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 1,172 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down seven UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a Neptune long-range missile, 36 guided aerial bombs and 1,172 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 663 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 66,978 unmanned aerial vehicles, 612 surface-to-air missile systems, 24,124 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,573 multiple rocket launchers, 26,910 field artillery guns and mortars and 37,637 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.