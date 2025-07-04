Citizens of most EU states oppose Ukraine's admission to union — Hungarian prime minister

BUDAPEST, July 4. /TASS/. Citizens of most EU countries would not support Ukraine's accession to the group if they were to vote on this issue, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Most EU countries would say ‘no’ to Ukraine's admission. If we admit Ukraine to the European Union, we are also admitting war into our midst. Ukraine's accession will destroy our economy," Orban said in a morning program on the Kossuth radio station.

He noted that 95% of respondents who took part in a nationwide referendum in Hungary voted against Ukraine's accession to the EU (over two million people participated in the vote). "Hungarian people do not support Ukraine's membership in the EU," Orban stressed, adding that he would proceed from the results of the referendum during further negotiations with Brussels.

The decision to enlarge the EU can only be made if a consensus is reached, hence ignoring Budapest's objections is not possible, the Hungarian prime minister pointed out. "There will be no membership for Ukraine, Hungary halted Ukraine's accession to the EU, and they will not be able to bypass us," Orban said.