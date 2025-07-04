FACTBOX: What is known about attack on traffic police officer in Nalchik

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. A traffic police officer was attacked with cold weapons in central Nalchik in the Caucasian Kabardino-Balkaria region. The officer was wounded and is receiving medical treatment. The attacker was neutralized.

TASS has collected key facts about the incident.

Circumstances of the attack

The incident occurred at six in the evening. A traffic police officer was attacked with edged weapons.

The attacker was eliminated, the region’s head, Kazbek Kokov said.

Another attacker was detained, a police spokesman said.

Investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in the center of the city. Traffic has been suspended in the area, a TASS correspondent reported.

Condition of the attacked officer

The traffic police officer who was wounded in the attack has been taken to hospital in serious condition, local emergencies service said.

He is receiving necessary medical treatment.

Reaction from the authorities

Kokov has called on people to stay calm.

The situation is under control, he said.