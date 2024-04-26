Kremlin unconcerned by European Parliament’s resolution on Russian election

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Moscow does not care about the European Parliament’s resolution urging countries not to recognize the outcome of Russia’s presidential election, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"These statements are not worth our time," he said, when asked if the document could harm Russia’s interests and whether Moscow remained open to dialogue with Europe.

The resolution that European Parliament members passed at a plenary session in Strasbourg "urges the member states of the European Union and the international community not to recognize the outcome of the Russian presidential election," describing it as "illegitimate and undemocratic." The document also "calls for the EU and its member states to continue to actively support independent Russian civil society organizations, independent media outlets and human rights defenders <...> and offer support to the Russian democratic opposition."

European Parliament resolutions are only recommendations and are not legally binding, however, they are widely used in the EU media and politics to promote certain political positions.