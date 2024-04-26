Russian troops wipe out military train with Western armaments in DPR over past day

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian military train with Western armaments in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery destroyed a military train with Western armaments and military hardware near the settlement of Udachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 67th mechanized brigade at a railway loading station near Balakleya in the Kharkov Region and struck enemy manpower and equipment in 112 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s army loses 20 troops in Kupyansk area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 20 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 3rd assault brigade near the settlement of Borovaya in the Kharkov Region. In addition, they repulsed a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 408th separate rifle battalion near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy lost as many as 20 personnel and two pickup trucks," the ministry said.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery radar station in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault, 41st mechanized, 79th air assault and 46th airmobile brigades near the settlements of Maksimilyanovka, Katerinovka, Paraskoviyevka, Chasov Yar, Stupochki, Konstantinovka and Krasnogorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops repulsed an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 10th separate motorized infantry battalion near the community of Nevelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, it said.

"The enemy’s losses amounted to 430 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, 6 motor vehicles and a drone control post," the ministry specified.

In counterbattery fire, Russian troops destroyed a Ukrainian 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer, a US-made 105mm M102 towed howitzer, two Anklav electronic warfare stations, a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery radar station and four field ammunition depots, it specified.

Russian troops repel eight Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their tactical position and repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 59th motorized infantry, 23rd and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Novoaleksandrovka, Karlovka, Novgorodskoye and Arkhangelskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repulsed eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 68th and 71st jaeger, 142nd infantry, 24th and 100th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Novokalinovo, Shumy, Berdychi, Semyonovka, Ocheretino and Netailovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Kiev loses over 400 troops in Avdeyevka area over past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 400 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army lost as many as 415 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, 8 armored personnel carriers, 13 armored combat vehicles and 3 122mm D-30 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian troops advance to better positions in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops took better positions in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous sites and inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade and 1st National Guard separate brigade near the settlement of Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 105 personnel, 3 motor vehicles and 2 US-made 155mm M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian army brigades in Kherson area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Kherson area where the enemy lost roughly 35 personnel and a British howitzer over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage by firepower on personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized, 121st and 126th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Respublikanets and Chervony Mayak in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kherson direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 35 personnel, 2 motor vehicles, a British-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, 3 US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzers, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a US-made 105mm M102 towed howitzer, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 193 Ukrainian UAVs, 3 smart bombs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 193 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 2 rockets and 3 smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 193 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 2 rockets of the Olkha multiple launch rocket system and 3 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 592 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,325 unmanned aerial vehicles, 509 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,856 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,274 multiple rocket launchers, 9,140 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,308 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.