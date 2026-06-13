Swiss, Qatari national teams end FIFA World Cup match with a draw

WASHINGTON, June 14. /TASS/. The national teams of Switzerland and Qatar played out a 1-1 draw in their FIFA World Cup group stage match in San Francisco.

Breel Embolo opened the scoring for Switzerland with a 17th-minute penalty, while Boualem Khoukhi leveled the score in the 94th minute (90+4). This was the first time when the penalty was awarded at the tournament.

Switzerland will play with Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 18 in the next tour. The team of Qatar will play with the Canadian team on the same day.