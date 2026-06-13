Representatives of United States and Iran may meet in Switzerland next week — TV

PARIS, June 13. /TASS/. High-level representatives from the United States and Iran may meet in Switzerland next week, the BFMTV channel reported.

According to it, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar plans to travel to Switzerland soon to prepare for the meeting, whose agenda is not specified.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran should on June 14 finalize a deal, under which the Strait of Hormuz will be fully unblocked. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the peace agreement is likely to be finalized within the next 24 hours, after which technical negotiations will start.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran, hitting the largest cities, including Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian army) retaliated with sweeping attacks on Israel. US military installations in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia were also attacked. Trump said on June 11 that Washington and Tehran had agreed to end hostilities. He did not rule out that a memorandum of understanding between the parties would be signed this weekend.