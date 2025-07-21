FIDE approves Russian female team entry in World Team Championship — press service

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has approved the participation of the Russian team of female athletes in the 2025 Women’s World Team Championship under the FIDE flag, the organization's press service told TASS on Monday.

"In line with FIDE’s policy of following International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidance and in accordance with practices adopted by several international sports federations — such as World Aquatics, the International Fencing Federation, and the International Gymnastics Federation — the Council approved the participation of a team of athletes of Russian nationality in the 2025 Women’s World Team Championship under the FIDE flag, subject to obtaining a non-objection letter from the IOC," the statement reads.

"This decision builds upon the precedent set by the January 2025 FIDE resolution, which allowed neutral teams of vulnerable groups (youth and players with disabilities) to participate in team competitions," the organization said, adding that all such entries are required to compete without national symbols, in full alignment with IOC policy.

The FIDE World Team Championship will be held in Linares, Spain, in November 2025.

On February 28, 2022, FIDE allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions in a neutral status. On March 16, 2022, the FIDE Council suspended the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participation in official FIDE tournaments.

In January 2025, FIDE ruled to permit chess players from Russia and Belarus aged 18 or younger to participate in international team competitions in a neutral status and also decided to ease sanctions on Russian and Belarusian athletes with disabilities who were allowed to participate in team competitions in a neutral status.