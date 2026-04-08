MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak, through his public organizations, offers Ukrainians residing in Hungary $6,000 to partake in antigovernment rallies, a source in Russia’s security departments told TASS.

"Former head of Vladimir Zelensky’s office Andrey Yermak isn’t shy about recruiting Ukrainian citizens to participate in antigovernment rallies in Budapest. He promises from $3,000 to $6,000 and the possibility of going abroad through his public organizations," the source said.

According to him, Yermak looks for people who speak fluent Hungarian, are physically fit, and can handle stress.

Hungary will hold parliamentary elections on April 12. The ruling Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance party is fighting for power with the Tisza Party, which enjoys the backing of the European Union.