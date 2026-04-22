Eleven people injured as part of residential building collapsed in Syzran

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Eleven people, including two children, were injured as a result of a partial collapse of the entrance of a residential building in Syzran in Russia’s Samara Region, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"According to preliminary information, 11 people, including two children, were injured in the collapse of the entrance of a residential building in Syzran. They are receiving necessary medical assistance," the ministry said.

Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing. Rubble is being surveyed and cleared. Engineering equipment is being deployed to secure overhanging structures. Two people, including a child, may be trapped under the rubble.