Iran’s military deliver drone strikes on US warships in response to its vessel’s seizure

CAIRO, April 20. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces delivered strikes using unmanned aerial vehicles against US warships in response to the seizure of a vessel belonging to the Islamic Republic, Tasnim news agency reported citing a spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces.

According to the spokesman, the vessel seized by the US military was en route from China to the Gulf of Oman. US forces launched fire against the vessel in violation of the ceasefire and disabled its navigation system. In response, Iran attacked US ships with drones.

The spokesman stressed that the country’s military intended to continue responding to "piracy" policy and attacks on behalf of the US side.