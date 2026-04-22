China, Russia must work together to make world more resilient — Chinese ambassador

PARIS, April 22. /TASS/. Beijing and Moscow must work together to make the world more resilient, China's Ambassador to France Deng Li told TASS.

"Russia and China must work together to give the world more stability and confidence," the head of the diplomatic mission said as he shared his impressions of the Russian-Chinese friendship evening dedicated to two anniversaries of mutual ties

"The 30th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration served as the starting point for the establishment of a strategic partnership," he noted. "The conclusion of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China 25 years ago was an important milestone not only for bilateral relations but also for peace and stability," Deng Li said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s recent visit to China opened a series of important exchanges between the two countries, he added.