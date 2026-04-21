Pakistani Prime Minister thanks US President for extending ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, April 22. /TASS/. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for extending the ceasefire and assured that he would make every effort to resolve the Iran-US conflict.

"On my personal behalf and on behalf of [Chief of Pakistani Army Staff] Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, I sincerely thank President Trump for graciously accepting our request to extend the ceasefire to allow ongoing diplomatic efforts to take their course. With the trust and confidence reposed in, Pakistan shall continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict. I sincerely hope that both sides will continue to observe the ceasefire and be able to conclude a comprehensive ‘Peace Deal’ during the second round of talks scheduled at Islamabad for a permanent end to the conflict," he wrote on social media X.

Trump said earlier that the ceasefire with Iran and the naval blockade of its ports would be extended until Tehran came up with a unified proposal.