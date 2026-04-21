MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia's victory in the Ukrainian conflict is already obvious to everyone, including the Kiev regime, and Ukraine is already thinking about how its leadership will have to "formalize" the situation with the future victory of the Russian side, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated during a meeting with representatives of municipalities.

One of the meeting participants thanked all those who are currently carrying out the tasks of the special military operation and emphasized that victory will certainly be Russia's. According to him, "no one doubts this anymore, including the enemy." "Yes," the president agreed. "They are just thinking about how to formalize it all."