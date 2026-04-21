Air defense forces shot down five air targets over sea, in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, April 22. /TASS/. Air defense forces, the Black Sea Fleet, and mobile fire teams shot down five UAVs over the sea and in various areas of Sevastopol, with no one injured, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his channel in the Max messenger.

"In Sevastopol, air defense forces, the Black Sea Fleet, and mobile fire teams repelled an attack by the Ukrainian army. Five UAVs were shot down over the sea and in various areas of the city. According to preliminary information, no one was injured," he said.

Two cars were damaged by shrapnel from the downed UAV, a window on the balcony and in a room were damaged in one of the apartment buildings, according to information from the Sevastopol Rescue Service, the governor noted.