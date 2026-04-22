Russian troops eliminating Ukrainian underground infrastructure in DPR — expert

LUGANSK, April 22. /TASS/. The Russian military are using Iskander missiles to destroy Ukrainian underground infrastructure facilities in the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), fortified by the enemy, military expert Vitaly Kiselev told TASS.

Earlier, Chief of the Russian General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov reported that forward units of Russian troops are located 12 kilometers from the eastern outskirts of Slavyansk, and 7 kilometers from Kramatorsk.

According to Kiselev, Russian forces in Slavyansk have begun destroying the enemy underground infrastructure. "The Iskander missile strike on an underground bunker in Slavyansk isn’t an isolated event, but a link in a chain. <…> What’s the essence of this tactic? The enemy has long turned the industrial zones and quarries of Slavyansk and Kramatorsk into underground fortresses. They’ve set up shelters for personnel, missile depots, and repair shops. The Ukrainian armed forces have dug caves into the walls of the local quarries, where they’ve hidden military equipment. Now our Iskanders are targeting these ‘cave cities.’ This is a targeted hunt for underground facilities, where every missile hits its target," the expert said.

Kiselev specified that the high-explosive detonation of the Iskander warhead, penetrating the ground, collapses underground structures and earthen vaults of the enemy’s bunkers.