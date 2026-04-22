Ukrainian drone falls near apartment building in Russia’s Kursk, prompts evacuation

KURSK, April 22. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone fell near an apartment building in the Russian city of Kursk, prompting an evacuation, Governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

"The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Kursk last night. According to preliminary reports, an enemy drone fell in the yard of an apartment building in the city center. Drone debris damaged the building’s roof. Luckily, the drone did not explode. <...> A total of 36 people, among them nine children, were evacuated from the building. Seven people, including two children, are staying at a temporary accommodation center," he wrote on Russia’s national messenger Max.

According to the governor, the site has been cordoned off; emergency personnel are working there. "There were no casualties. I am in control of the situation. We expect that the people will be able to return home soon," Khinshtein added.