DONETSK, April 22. /TASS/. NATO does not care about the Ukrainian people and only seeks to use Ukraine as a tool, Orcun Gokturk, correspondent for the Turkish TV channel Ulusal Kanal, said.

"As a Turkish journalist, I can say that our country, unfortunately, became a member of NATO 70 years ago. What we have been experiencing about NATO membership is that they don’t care about you, they just use your country as a tool. So I can tell the Ukrainian people - they don’t care about you, they only care about themselves, for example, in terms of the aggression of the United States and also the European Union. <...> NATO only protects the United States’ interests across the world," he pointed out during a press tour of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Gokturk visited the DPR on a press tour for foreign reporters, organized by the team of Russian writer and service member Zakhar Prilepin. The group particularly visited the History of the Great Patriotic War Museum in Donetsk, which has an exhibition on the current Ukraine conflict, showcasing Western-made weapons and ammunition used by Kiev, including drones.

"In such an enlightening museum, you get the idea of what happened and what is the background of the special military operation," the journalist noted. "The UK, France, and Germany only care about their own interests, not about Ukraine’s interests," he added.