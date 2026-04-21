Iran’s participation in talks with US remains under consideration — Iranian diplomat

TUNIS, April 22. /TASS/. The participation of the Iranian delegation in a new round of talks with the American side remains under consideration, the Islamic Republic’s Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian told TASS, adding that the time and location of the talks depend on Washington’s actions.

"This issue remains under consideration, and a final decision will be announced based on how the situation develops on the ground and diplomatic consultations. In any case, Iran’s participation in the negotiations depends on the actions of the American side," he said.

"Due to significant differences in the positions of Iran and the United States, as well as the policy of pressure and imposition of conditions on the part of Washington, the decisive factor in determining the time and place of the next round will be the degree of commitment" of the American side "to the terms of the ceasefire," the diplomat added.