Iran to keep fighting ‘until last drop of blood’ — Iranian army chief

TEHRAN, April 22. /TASS/. Iran will be fighting until the very end, Iranian Army Commander-in-Chief Lieutenant General Amir Hatami said on Wednesday.

"Today, when our country and dear people are being assaulted by the most criminal enemies, they will fight shoulder to shoulder to the last drop of blood and win the final decisive victory," Tasnim news agency quoted Hatami as saying.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Tehran decided to close the Strait of Hormuz to ships associated with the US, Israel and the countries that backed aggression against Iran. On April 7, Washington announced a "double-sided" two-week ceasefire with Iran. According to the Emergency Medical Services of Iran, a total of 3,375 people were killed in US-Israeli strikes in the 40 days of the war.

On April 11, the parties held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. According to both Tehran and Washington, they were unable to agree on a long-term solution to the conflict due to multiple disagreements.

On April 21, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours. The Iranian State Television announced later that Tehran did not intend to recognize the unilateral extension of the ceasefire announced by Washington and would act in line with its interests.