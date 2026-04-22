EU ambassadors approve funding for Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions

BRUSSELS, April 22. /TASS/. EU Permanent Representatives approved 90 bln euro financing for Kiev and the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions after Hungary and Slovakia lifted their veto, the Cyprus presidency in the EU said.

"Ambassadors approved the 90 bln euro loan for Kiev and the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions," the presidency said.

Information appeared earlier about the start of Russian oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline via Ukraine, which was a condition of veto cancellation for both countries.