MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The possibility of resuming supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, potential candidates for the position of UN Secretary-General, and Europe’s militarization were the main topics of a new briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the presidential press secretary.

President’s schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with heads of local governments today.

- He also has several meetings and closed-door internal discussions scheduled throughout the day.

Druzhba pipeline

- Russia remains ready to resume oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via the Druzhba pipeline: "The Russian side is technically ready; we have contractual obligations with Hungary. But after the Kiev regime began its blackmail, these supplies were halted."

- The resumption of oil supplies via Druzhba depends on whether Ukraine is ready to reopen the pipeline and stop the blackmail: "Everything depends on the Kiev regime, whether it will open the pipeline and stop the blackmail."

Militarization of Europe

- Possible French-Polish military exercises point to Europe’s continued militarization and nuclearization: "We need to look into the details — what specific weapons are involved and which countries. But this certainly highlights Europe’s drive toward further militarization and nuclearization, at least in terms of nuclear weapons. This does not contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent."

Potential candidates for UN chief

- Russia highly values the work of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), who is running for the post of United Nations Secretary-General, and is also aware of other candidates: "As for the election, many countries are currently engaged in fairly intense consultations related to the nomination process. So far, there have been no changes in our position; it remains consistent. We are aware of many potential candidates, and we consider Mr. Grossi to be highly qualified."

- Russia will participate in consultations on potential candidates for the post of UN Secretary-General: "Of course, we will take part in them."