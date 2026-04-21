Russian stock market in the green on Tuesday — market data

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Tuesday in the green, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.15% to 2,757.7 points. The RTS Index moved upward by 1.02% to 1,164.68 points. The yuan rate lost four kopecks to 10.95 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia continued being traded with varying success not far from 2,750 points. Oil prices fluctuated on news, the ruble appeared confident. The market sentiment may become more of awaiting as the Friday meeting of the Central Bank is coming closer," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World said.

"Moscow Exchange stocks (+2%) increased most likely on reports on approval in the first reading of the bill on cryptocurrencies market legalization in Russia by the State Duma," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said. Stocks of the Credit Bank of Moscow plunged the most (down 3.1%) during adjustment after the recent unprecedented growth last week, she added.

The MOEX Russia is expected by BCS Investment World to be within 2,720-2,760 points on Wednesday. Freedom Finance Global anticipates the MOEX Russia Index will move within 2,700-2,800 points.