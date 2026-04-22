FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Kazakh oil transit via Druzhba pipeline

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Kazakhstan has received unofficial reports about the impossibility of transporting fuel via the Druzhba pipeline in May, Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters.

TASS has compiled the main details about the situation.

Statement from the Kazakh side

- Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told reporters that the country received unofficial information about the impossibility of transporting fuel via the Druzhba pipeline in May.

- According to him, the Russian side, citing unofficial sources, "stated the lack of technical capability to transport Kazakh oil."

- Oil transit from Kazakhstan via the Druzhba pipeline will resume as soon as technical capability becomes available, Akkenzhenov said. He added that during the planned supply suspension, Kazakhstan is redirecting crude flows to other destinations, including the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

- The minister also noted that the oil could be redirected for shipments to China.

Russia's position

- Earlier, at a briefing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on reports that Russia could allegedly halt oil transit from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline starting May 1.

- He noted that the relevant Russian companies should be contacted regarding this matter.

About transit

- Kazakhstan's national operator, Kaztransoil, ensures oil transit through Russia via the Transneft pipeline system.

- Kazakh oil is then pumped through Belarus via the pipeline system of JSC Gomeltransneft Druzhba to the Adamova Zastava oil delivery point for further delivery to an oil refinery in the German city of Schwedt.

- This transit is carried out under the relevant intergovernmental agreement between Kazakhstan and Russia dated June 7, 2002.

- In 2025, Kazakhstan delivered 2.1 million tons of oil to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline.

- Kazakhstan's Energy Minister, Yerlan Akkenzhenov, told reporters that oil supplies from the republic meet 20-30% of the consumption of the Schwedt refinery in Germany.

- According to him, Kazakhstan planned to deliver approximately 3 million tons of oil via the Druzhba pipeline this year.