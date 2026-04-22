Iran still possesses significant military resources — TV channel

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. Tehran has managed to retain significant military capabilities, including thousands of missiles, drones, and most of its Air Force and Navy, NBC News reported, citing data from US intelligence agencies.

According to the TV channel, this assessment contradicts statements by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth regarding the weakening of Iran’s military power. US intelligence assessments state that Iran retains more than half of its Air Force assets, and more than half of its specialized Navy vessels remain intact.

NBC News also noted that last week, Defense Intelligence Agency Director James Adams told lawmakers that Tehran "retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack drones."

On February 28, the US and Israel launched a large-scale operation against Iran. On April 7, the US president announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Tehran. On April 11, Iran and the US held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. Both Tehran and Washington reported that the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement due to a number of contradictions. The US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that the US intends to extend the ceasefire with Iran, which was set to expire in a few hours.