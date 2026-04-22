Russia ready to consider new oil supplies to Cuba -— deputy foreign minister

UN, April 23. /TASS/. Russia is ready to consider new oil supplies and other support steps for Cuba, if necessary, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

"If necessary, we will be ready to consider more [oil] supplies or other support measures," he told reporters, adding the oil supplies are subject to many restrictions.

"This is a country that we truly respect for its resilience and ability to live under sanctions and embargoes for so many years. We definitely have a plan to cooperate and help Cuba."

The situation in Cuba deteriorated sharply at the end of January after the US blocked fuel supplies. In March, the national electricity grid went down three times, the last time on March 21, and there was no light throughout the country for long periods of time. There is a bad shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel in Cuba. Some foreign airlines suspended flights there over the lack of aviation kerosene at its airports.