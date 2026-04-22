US tells Israel Iran ceasefire extended to April 26 — media

TEL AVIV, April 22. /TASS/. The US has informed Israel that President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire in Iran until April 26, the Ynet website reported, citing an Israeli source.

According to the source, Israeli officials consider it unlikely that the parties will reach an agreement by that date. Ynet also noted that Trump has not officially announced a new ceasefire deadline. The outlet added that US media had previously published conflicting reports on the duration of the ceasefire: initially no timeframe was specified, and later a period of "three to five days" was mentioned.

Earlier on Wednesday, The New York Post reported that Trump had suggested peace talks with Iran could take place within the next one and a half to three days.