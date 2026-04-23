Pentagon chief in fact fired Navy secretary over disagreements — Axios

WASHINGTON, April 23. /TASS/. US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan was dismissed over disagreements with Pentagon head Pete Hegseth, Axios quoted US military sources as saying.

According to the portal's source, " Phelan didn't understand he wasn't the boss. His job is to follow orders given, not follow the orders he thinks should be given."

According to the portal, Phelan has "a good relationship" with head of the US administration Donald Trump, but Hegseth assumed that the former Secretary of the Navy, reporting directly to the president, was insubordinate. Axios emphasizes that the Pentagon chief actually fired Phelan.

Earlier on Wednesday, chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that Phelan "is departing the administration, effective immediately." He did not give reasons for his resignation, adding that Navy Undersecretary Hung Cao would become interim secretary of the Navy.

Phelan, who is the founder and co-founder of several investment companies, was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of the Navy on March 25, 2025, after which he was sworn in. The secretary of the Navy is responsible, in particular, for the logistical support of the naval forces, as well as for the financial resources at their disposal. The secretaries of the Air Force, Navy, and Army are not members of the presidential cabinet.