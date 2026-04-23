BERLIN, April 23. /TASS/. The EU fears that leader of the Progressive Bulgaria party, which won the parliamentary elections, Rumen Radev, will replace Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban as a new obstacle to uninterrupted support for Ukraine, Die Welt reported.

The story said that Radev opposes the supply of weapons to the Kiev regime and calls on the EU to restore relations with Moscow, including through the establishment of Russian oil imports.

If Radev's actions as prime minister are consistent with his election program, he will first terminate all supply agreements to Ukraine signed by the interim government of Bulgaria in March and will adhere to this course in making pan-European decisions.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Bulgaria on April 19. Progressive Bulgaria won 44.594% of the vote. The party may win more than 130 of the 240 seats in parliament, which will allow it to form a new government on its own.