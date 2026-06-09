Russian Chess Federation responds to FIDE’s request about activities on new territories

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The Russian Chess Federation (RCF) is strictly following the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation regarding its operational activities in the new territories, RCF Executive Director Alexander Tkachyov told TASS on Tuesday.

According to TASS earlier reports, the International Chess Federation (FIDE) had asked the Russian Chess Federation to report about the measures and actions taken in connection with the execution of the decision made by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to cease all activities in the territories of Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions and the Republic of Crimea.

"As a member of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the RCF follows the statutes of the international federation. As a legal entity established and operating in line with the laws of Russia, the RCF is subject to the Constitution of the Russian Federation and Russian legislation," Tkachyov stated.

In case the RCF fails to comply with the CAS ruling it may be subject to a three-year suspension.

FIDE’s sanctions against Russia

On February 28, 2022, FIDE announced that chess players from Russia and Belarus would be allowed to participate in international competitions under a neutral status, adding, however, that the federation had barred both countries from hosting official chess competitions.

On March 16, 2022, the world governing body of chess barred teams representing Russia and Belarus from all international competition.

On June 7, 2024, the FIDE Ethics Commission ruled to suspend the membership of the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) with the global federation for the two-year period because the RCF included as its members chess associations from the country’s new territories.

On June 26, 2024, Russia’s governing chess body filed an appeal against the decision of the FIDE Ethics Commission and requested a complete overhaul of the Ethics Commission, as well as the return of the flag and anthem to Russian athletes.

On September 13, 2024, the Appeals Chamber of the FIA Ethics Commission overturned the body's earlier decision to revoke the RCF’s membership, upholding the appeal of the Russian Chess Federation.

In July, 2025, FIDE allowed the Russian women's national team to participate in the World Team Championship under the FIDE banner while the European Chess Union (ECU) opposed this decision. The Russian team eventually won the tournament.

On December 14, 2025, FIDE ruled that "youth athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport should no longer be restricted in their access to international youth competitions, in both individual and team sports… In addition, the standard protocols of the IF [International Federations] or the International Sports Event Organizer regarding flags, anthems, uniforms and other elements should apply, provided that the national sports organization concerned is in good standing.".