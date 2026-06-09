LUGANSK, June 9. /TASS/. Ukrainian strikes killed more than 40 Russian residents over the past week, and injured more than 230 people, including 18 children, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the Kiev regime’s crimes Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"Ukrainian attacks affected 277 civilians over the past week: 234 people, including 18 minors, sustained injuries, and 43 people were killed. <...> the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye Region, the Kherson Region, and the Bryansk Region recorded the highest numbers of civilian casualties," he said.

Miroshnik highlighted that Ukrainian drone strikes caused injuries to 263 residents, accounting for 94% of all casualties.

He said that Ukrainian forces attacked medical facilities during the week in violation of international humanitarian law. A heavy hexacopter dropped a munition on the grounds of the Kamensko-Dneprovskaya Central District Hospital in the Zaporozhye Region, damaging the hospital kitchen facility, the boiler plant, and an above-ground gas pipeline.