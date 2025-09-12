Russia’s GDP for Q2 2025 amounts to $591 bln, statistics service says

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The volume of Russia's GDP in April - June 2025 in current prices amounted to 49 trillion 516.8 billion rubles ($591 bln), according to the first estimate of the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat).

The growth of physical volume compared to the corresponding period of 2024 amounted to 1.1%, the deflator index increased by 3.6%.

As Rosstat noted, the growth of GDP was influenced by the increase in the physical volume of gross added value in the sphere of hotels and restaurants (+9.2%), manufacturing (+3.8%), construction (+2.7%). In addition, the GDP dynamics in the second quarter of 2025 were influenced by the following sectors: finance and insurance (+11%), information and communications (+3.5%) and cultural and sports activities (+1.6%).

However, some sectors showed a decrease in the index of physical volume of added value: water supply, sanitation, waste disposal (-3.9%); wholesale and retail trade (-2%); mining (-1.2%).