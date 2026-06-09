North Korea and China agree to strengthen strategic coordination and cooperation

PYONGYANG, June 9. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to expand cooperation further and strengthen strategic coordination, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

During the talks, "an exchange of views took place on international and regional issues; issues of strengthening strategic coordination and assistance, staunch defense of sovereignty, security and development interests of both states, joint protection of peace and development in the region and on the planet in a difficult global political situation were discussed, and a satisfactory common opinion was reached."

According to KCNA, the meeting took place on June 8 at the Kumsusan State Guesthouse. Before the start of the negotiations, the parties exchanged greetings and took a photo together against the background of the national flags of the two countries. The talks were attended by senior representatives of the party and state leadership of North Korea and China, including heads of foreign ministries and defense structures.

According to the agency, Kim Jong Un said that Xi Jinping's visit demonstrates the high level of relations between the two countries and confirms the commitment to the development of traditional friendship and cooperation. He also said that Pyongyang intends to further strengthen cooperation with Beijing and support the "one China" principle.

Xi Jinping, according to KCNA, noted North Korea’s achievements in the development of the country and confirmed the immutability of China's course towards strengthening traditional ties with the People's Republic. According to him, Beijing will continue to support the development of cooperation and coordination on the key issues of mutual interest.

In addition, Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping agreed to hold celebrations in both countries on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the two countries. The agency said that the talks were held in a friendly atmosphere and marked a "new milestone" in the development of strategic cooperation relations between Pyongyang and Beijing.