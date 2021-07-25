Russia can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, says Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 25. /TASS/. Russia is constantly and successfully improving its naval armaments and can detect any enemy and deliver an inevitable strike against it, if necessary, Russian President Vladimir Putin said ahead of the beginning of the Main Naval Parade on Sunday.

"Russia has taken a worthy place among the leading naval powers within the shortest time possible, passed a colossal way of its development from a modest small boat of Peter the Great to powerful ocean-going naval ships and nuclear-powered underwater missile-carrying cruisers, created effective long-and short-range naval aviation, reliable coastal defense systems and the latest hypersonic precision weapons unrivaled in the world, which we are improving constantly and successfully," the Russian president said.

Today the Russian Navy has all the necessary potential for the reliable protection of the Motherland and Russia’s national interests, Putin stressed.

"We are capable of detecting any surface, underwater and aerial enemy and deliver an inevitable strike, if necessary," the Russian president assured.