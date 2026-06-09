Russian tech firm to feature latest marine saver drone at Fleet 2026 maritime defense show

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec will demonstrate the latest R-Saver-1 marine robotic rescue vehicle at the Fleet 2026 International Maritime Defense Show in Kronstadt (St. Petersburg) on June 10-14, the corporation’s press office reported

"The state corporation Rostec will demonstrate a model of the latest R-Saver-1 uncrewed rescue robotic marine system. The marine drone is designed to promptly deliver rescue equipment and tools to an emergency area at sea, for example, to a vessel in distress or offshore oil and gas production facilities. The vessel is capable of delivering cargo to a distance of up to 800 km at a speed of up to 50 km/h. The drone can carry a maximum weight of 600 kg," the press office said in a statement.

Rostec’s exposition at the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show will also feature an airspace control system. It is capable of tracking a broad range of aerial objects, including drones. The system can determine their exact coordinates and even identify targets moving at a minimum speed, it specified.

The Shvabe Holding Company will showcase a system of video and thermal imager monitoring and analytics, and also an Astron-3V optoelectronic long-range video surveillance system, it said.

Business program

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has drawn up an active business program at the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show. It is set to hold meetings and negotiations with foreign delegations representing the navies of friendly states for Russia. The maritime defense show will hold 75 presentations and shows of Russian naval equipment and armament for foreign partners in the exposition pavilion on an open site and at the pier.

TASS is a strategic media partner of the Fleet 2026 maritime defense show.