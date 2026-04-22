Turkey not approaching Russia for LNG supplies — Novak

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Turkey has not approached Russia as regards liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"LNG deliveries were not requested because we have the pipeline infrastructure, it is not used to the full at present. If there is a need for extra volumes, we have free capacity of supplies over the TurkStream, the Blue Stream. So we are always in touch with our Turkish partners in this regard," Novak said.

Russia is supplying gas to Turkey over two subsea gas pipelines laid across the Black Sea, the TurkStream and the Blue Stream.