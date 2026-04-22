Russia says relations with new Venezuelan government non-discriminatory

UN, April 23. /TASS/. The new government of Venezuela does not discriminate against Russia, and Moscow fully recognizes and respects the authorities of the Bolivarian Republic, said Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

"I would not say that everything is the same as before, but at least we are not discriminated against by the new government, which we fully recognize and respect," he said.

On January 3, the US military captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. On January 5, they appeared before a US court and were charged with drug trafficking. They pleaded not guilty.

Delcy Rodriguez, who served as executive vice president under Maduro, now serves as the head of state. The United States claimed it would take over the interim administration of Venezuela.