{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

White House draws up blacklist of NATO countries — media

According to the report, the US administration is keeping the details under wraps while considering various courses of action

NEW YORK, April 22. /TASS/. The US administration has drawn up a blacklist of NATO countries that have refused to support Washington in its war with Iran and is considering ways to penalize them, Politico reported, citing sources.

The document, prepared ahead of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s April 8-12 visit to Washington, includes an overview of member states’ contributions to alliance activities and ranks them by level, three European diplomats and a Pentagon official told the publication.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth explained the rationale behind the initiative last December. "Model allies that step up <...> will receive our special favor," Politico quoted him as saying. "Allies that still fail to do their part for collective defense will face consequences," Hegseth added.

According to one diplomat, the list appears to reflect this concept. "The White House has a naughty and nice paper so I guess the thinking is similar," he said. Sources indicate that the US administration is keeping the details under wraps while considering various courses of action. Officials have not clarified what these privileges or consequences might entail, they added.

US President Donald Trump has previously said he would review the US role in the alliance. According to Politico, Washington could cut NATO funding, reduce the number of US troops in Europe, or redeploy forces from one country to another. Possible consequences for countries that refuse to provide assistance to the US include, according to two European officials familiar with the plans, the cancellation of joint exercises, a reduction in arms sales to "bad" allies, and the redirection of such sales to "good" ones.

Tags
United States
Ukraine crisis
West sponsoring Kiev regime in hopes of dividing Russia — Turkish journalist
Ozgur Altinbas emphasized that the Western weapons in Ukraine were evidence of the alliance's confrontation with Russia
Read more
Germany to toughen measures against ships allegedly carrying Russian energy resources
Sources cited by Der Spiegel did not elaborate on these steps
Read more
Ukrainian man released from captivity in Mali praises Russian PMC for skillful operation
According to Yury Yurov, he and the other released man were immediately taken from the area where there were terrorists, and a helicopter arrived shortly to carry them to a hospital
Read more
Oil slick near Tuapse covers 10,000 sq m after drone attack
A total of 750 meters of containment booms and five specialized oil recovery devices have been deployed at the spill site, and an oil trap has been installed
Read more
Plumes of smoke rise above Donetsk amid Ukrainian drone attack
Sounds of drones flying are heard in the Kievsky and Voroshilovsky districts, where at least four explosions have sounded
Read more
EU accession, visas for Russians, Iranians to hit Armenia’s economy — Russian official
Armenia's EU accession and the potential introduction of visas with Russia and Iran would significantly reduce the tourist inflow, Alexey Shevtsov noted
Read more
Several Asian countries interested in Russia’s latest Rus-PE munition — Kalashnikov
Its distinctive feature is that it can be carried and used by a single person
Read more
T-90S tank proves its adaptability to any operating conditions — Uralvagonzavod
According to the company, Uralvagonzavod vehicles are designed for operation in conditions where a margin of safety is critical
Read more
US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
Read more
Iran will not recognize US-announced ceasefire extension — TV
Tehran will act in accordance with its own interests, the statement says
Read more
Ukrainian army’s mercenaries from Africa eventually realize choice was wrong — volunteer
Some mercenaries join the Ukrainian army without knowing the situation inside, Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, says
Read more
Facebook’s algorithms fuel violence in Africa, claim lives — GFCN
The article examines the escalation of tensions around the Ethiopian region of Tigray in 2020
Read more
Rubio to again participate in Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington — TV
US Ambassadors to Lebanon and Israel, Michel Issa and Mike Huckabee, as well as State Department counselor Michael Needham, will be present at the talks
Read more
Control of Veterinarnoye allows Russian troops to advance in Kharkov Region — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, simultaneously with the advancement in this area, a buffer zone will be formed in the border area with the Belgorod Region
Read more
Magyar to be elected Hungary’s new PM on May 9
Peter Magyar’s Tisza Party won the April 12 parliamentary elections, securing 141 out of 199 seats in the parliament
Read more
EU’s 90 billion euros not to help Ukraine, Zelensky's former spokeswoman believes
The EU decided to allocate 90 billion euros to Ukraine for 2026-2027 at a summit in December 2025, with two dozen countries voting for the measure
Read more
Russian artillery destroying Ukrainian army’s first defensive line in Slavyansk — expert
Russian troops are tightening the ring of encirclement around Slavyansk and Kramatorsk, Vitaly Kiselyov said
Read more
White House confirms cancellation of Vance’s visit to Islamabad — press pool
The vice president was expected to lead the US delegation in talks with Iran
Read more
Zelensky complains that EU constantly changes conditions for Ukraine’s accession
Vladimir Zelensky added that Kiev is asking the EU to name the date of accession to the community and a precise list of conditions
Read more
West testing AI-powered attack drones in Sumy, Kharkov regions — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian military are launching new attack unmanned aerial vehicles that have not previously been encountered along the line of contact
Read more
Iran refutes Trump’s allegations about eight women set to be executed
Iran’s judiciary authorities said that the US president relied on unverified information when he claimed that eight women had been sentenced to death in Iran.
Read more
FACTBOX: What is known about situation with Kazakh oil transit via Druzhba pipeline
Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said that the country received unofficial information about the impossibility of transporting fuel via the Druzhba pipeline in May
Read more
Air defense forces shot down five air targets over sea, in Sevastopol
No one was injured
Read more
China, Russia must work together to make world more resilient — Chinese ambassador
Deng Li emphasizes that "the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Russian-Chinese Joint Declaration served as the starting point for the establishment of a strategic partnership"
Read more
Vance’s trip to Islamabad for talks with Iran put on hold indefinitely — Axios
Sources cited by the news outlet say that the vice president is taking part in additional political meetings at the White House
Read more
Ukrainian UAV crews in Lithuania may threaten Russia — security officials
The Lithuanian army earlier said that, as part of cooperation with the Ukrainian army, they were receiving "combat experience" training from the Ukrainian troops
Read more
Secret to Russia's success and enemies seek to split country apart: Putin’s statements
The head of state said that Russia’s unity will help it attain the goals of its special military operation
Read more
Trump says extended ceasefire with Iran until its 'unified proposal'
The US president says the naval blockade of the country's ports will also be extended for this period
Read more
Kiev’s claims about poisoning of spy chief’s wife just usual 'blame Russia' ploy — Kremlin
"The way I see it, Russia gets blamed even for the very existence of Ukraine. So, these are simply routine accusations," Dmitry Peskov added
Read more
US was aware of consequences of war with Iran, says energy secretary
Chris Wright added that he had been consulting the US leaders on the situation around Iran since he took office
Read more
Situation in Transnistria can be rectified, but Chisinau takes negative stance — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council secretary also believes that it would be incorrect to say that the blockade is being implemented solely by Chisinau, as both the Kiev regime and, indirectly, EU countries are participating
Read more
FIFA World Cup in 2030 to be held in six countries
The first three games of the World Cup will be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, while the final is to be held in Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium
Read more
Ukrainian ‘Martian’ UAV stealth capability makes detection tough — security source
Despite these challenges, Russian military personnel on the front lines are destroying AI-powered drones using mobile air defense teams and FPV air defense ambushes, the sourse said
Read more
Iranian national carrier to resume flights from April 22 — news agency
The first flight will be made on Wednesday from Tehran to Mashhad
Read more
Kiev already thinking about how to 'formalize' Russia's victory — Putin
According to the president, "no one doubts Russia's victory anymore, including the enemy"
Read more
Africa Corps freed Russian, Ukrainian 'in an hour' — former captive says
The man, who was working in geology for a Russian company in Africa, expressed gratitude for the timely rescue and revealed his intention to return to his work after undergoing rehabilitation
Read more
Evacuated in Kursk, injured in Bryansk Region: aftermath of drone attack on Russia
A drone fell in the courtyard of an apartment building in Kursk, prompting the evacuation of 36 residents, including nine children
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about oil spill in Russia’s Tuapse after drone attack
The area of contamination of the Black Sea with oil products amounts to 10,000 square meters
Read more
LPR fully liberated, Kiev tries to conceal failure — statements by Russia’s military chief
In March-April, Russian troops liberated 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation area
Read more
Moskva cruiser sank while being towed in a storm — Russian Defense Ministry
"During the towing of the Moskva cruiser to the designation port, the ship lost stability due to hull damage, sustained during the detonation of ammunition because of a fire. Amid the heavy storm, the ship sank," the Ministry said.
Read more
EC to adopt 20th sanctions package without ban on Russian oil transportation — source
The European Commission has proposed that EU countries urgently adopt a reduced version of the document
Read more
US threats to Iran and re-opening of Russian consulate in Benghazi: Lavrov’s statements
Russian hopes for the resumption of diplomatic efforts on the Middle Eastern track, Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Read more
Trump says US fully controls Strait of Hormuz
The US president said that Washington will continue with the naval blockade of the Islamic Republic, until the countries sign a final peace deal
Read more
IN BRIEF: What is known about release of two geologists from captivity in Mali
A special operation resulted in the release of the employees of a Russian geological exploration company who were kidnapped in July 2024, the Russian defense ministry reported
Read more
US ready to bomb Iran anew, to truce or not to truce: situation around Iran
At the same time, the negotiations between the United States and Iran, Donald Trump believes, will ultimately lead to "a great deal"
Read more
NATO only seeks to use Ukraine as tool, Turkish journalist says
NATO only protects the United States’ interests across the world, Orcun Gokturk pointed out
Read more
NATO attempts to penetrate into Asia won’t save alliance from decline — Chinese expert
Lu Chao recalled that US and Israeli strikes on Iran have widened the rift within the military bloc to an unprecedented degree
Read more
Ukrainian drone falls near apartment building in Russia’s Kursk, prompts evacuation
A total of 36 people, among them nine children, were evacuated from the building
Read more
World’s biggest iceberg completely disintegrates
According to the Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the frozen giant has split into small fragments, losing 99% of its original area over the entire period of its existence
Read more
Russian stock market in the green on Tuesday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 0.15% to 2,757.7 points
Read more
Republic of Srpska will not let West determine its status, says Bosnian Serb leader
Milorad Dodik separately said that the Serbs are concerned over Germany’s militarization
Read more
Pentagon says cannot yet assess damage caused by Iran to US bases
According to the statement, there is no great estimate for what it would take to reconstitute the affected facilities
Read more
IN BRIEF: Apartment building partially collapses in Russia’s Syzran following drone attack
A total of 12 people, including two children, were injured in the partial building collapse
Read more
US blockade of Strait of Hormuz not to last long as it carries risks — expert
Maxim Shepovalenko emphasized that, technically, organizing a blockade was a feasible matter for the Americans
Read more
Iran participating in negotiations with US with "its finger on trigger" — Iranian diplomat
Mir Masoud Hosseinian says Tehran is ready to defend its land and people by any means necessary
Read more
Cooperation with Russia enables India to mitigate risks amid global challenges — FIEO
Russia and India need to develop the trade partnership to deepen investment ties, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations Ajay Sahai said
Read more
Disposal of Cobasna ammo depots can’t be done without Russian specialists — Shoigu
Russia’s Security Council secretary recalled that ammunition was stored at Cobasna depots in the Soviet period
Read more
Container ship attacked in Strait of Hormuz — UKMTO
According to the agency, the ship’s captain reported that the vessel was allegedly approached by the Iranian Navy
Read more
Iran still possesses significant military resources — TV channel
US intelligence assessments state that Iran retains more than half of its Air Force assets, and more than half of its specialized Navy vessels remain intact
Read more
Canada no longer sees US as stability guarantor, looks for rapprochement with EU — expert
Maria Solyanova quoted recent polls as saying that about 57% of Canadians either support or somewhat support the idea of joining the EU as a full member
Read more
Russian special envoy says warmongers to suffer defeat in conflict in Ukraine
Even Kaja Kallas warns of the EU’s waning support for Ukraine, Kirill Dmitriev said
Read more
United States’ pursuit to deter China will inevitably fail — Chinese embassy in US
Liu Pengyu says these policies are "not in the interests of the two countries"
Read more
Russia, Venezuela strategic partnership continues to develop — envoy
"Caracas remains committed to the common goals of strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Russia and continues to look to our country’s positions as a leader of the emerging multipolar world order," Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov stressed
Read more
Iran’s participation in talks with US remains under consideration — Iranian diplomat
Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian says Iran’s participation in the negotiations depends on the actions of the American side
Read more
Chisinau tries to starve Transnistria into submission with gas blackmail
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said The government of Moldovan President Maia Sandu practically shut down the Moldovan Power Plant which "generated electricity and supplied it to the right bank at reasonable prices"
Read more
Entrance of apartment building collapses due to drone attack in Syzran
Four people, including a child, have been rescued from the rubble
Read more
Russia making efforts to provide General Mladic with medical care — senior diplomat
Alexander Grushko says: "We are doing everything we can to make his situation easier"
Read more
Moldova's refusal to engage fruitfully with CIS means impoverishment to Moldovans — Shoigu
According to Shoigu, fuel shortages and rising prices at Moldovan gas stations "clearly demonstrate the consequences of Chisinau's refusal to engage constructively within the CIS"
Read more
Kazakh oil transit via Druzhba pipeline will resume as soon as possible — ministry
"As soon as it becomes technically feasible, transit of Kazakh oil will resume," Erlan Akkenzhenov said
Read more
US freezes dollar cash supplies to Iraq — newspaper
These actions indicate Washington's desire to increase pressure on Baghdad and weaken Iraq’s ties with Iran, the article pointed out
Read more
Transit container traffic through Russia grows by 11% yoy in Q1 — Delo Group
Import container shipments increased by 5.1% to 720,000 TEU
Read more
Top Hungarian diplomat to skip EU ministerial meeting on loan to Kiev — media
According to the sources, although Peter Szijjarto will be absent from the meeting, the Hungarian delegation will continue to oppose the advancement of key agenda items, including sanctions against Israel
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier in its areas of responsibility, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Putin could speak on Ukraine at news conference after Belarus talks on Thursday — Kremlin
The Russian president is scheduled to take questions jointly with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko
Read more
Russia’s oil production down 9% in April, back to early 2021 levels
Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov specified that Moscow might lose up to 17% of oil production in 2022 due to sanctions
Read more
New hypothetical alliance of US, EU, Ukraine to remain 'absurd idea,' expert says
Maxim Kucherov explained that for the US, such an alliance might serve as a way to "straddle several chairs," but warned of the long-term institutional costs
Read more
Ghanaian volunteer speaks about his country’s support for Russia in standoff with West
Nabillari Isan, who serves in one of the Russian Defense Ministry’s units, says he understands and shares the goals that Russia pursues in the special military operation
Read more
Putin to hold talks with Seychelles President on Wednesday
The heads of state will discuss current issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian area
Read more
Blasts again reported in Ukraine’s capital Kiev, surrounding regions
Explosions also resumed in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk
Read more
US leader gives Iran few days to return to negotiating table — news outlet
According to the news outlet, "Trump is willing to give another three to five days of ceasefire" for Iran to decide whether it wants a deal with the US or not"
Read more
Ceasefire extension to allow US to launch new strike on Iran — adviser to Majlis Speaker
Mahdi Mohammadi says the US, as the losing side, cannot dictate terms
Read more
Systematically wrong decisions restrain European development — Dmitriev
The Russian special envoy says the reforms should include admitting and correcting numerous mistakes on migration, warmongering, energy, and economic policies
Read more
Several countries in region must pay Iran compensation for supporting attacks — diplomat
Ambassador to Tunisia Mir Masoud Hosseinian separately said that Iran was "not taking any measures based on the escalation of tensions"
Read more
Russia suggests UN Security Council commission look into US biolabs in Ukraine
The draft document is to be considered during the Security Council’s session on October 27
Read more
Druzhba pipeline supplies, UN chief candidates: new briefing from Kremlin
The resumption of oil supplies via Druzhba depends on whether Ukraine is ready to reopen the pipeline and stop the blackmail, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Iran’s military deliver drone strikes on US warships in response to its vessel’s seizure
According to the news agency, Iran's military intended to continue responding to "piracy" policy and attacks on behalf of the US side
Read more
With liberation of Kramatorsk Kiev's positions in DPR will collapse — expert
Vitaly Kiselev emphasized that Slavyansk and Kramatorsk were pivotal to the entire Donbass region, serving as the main logistical hubs for Ukrainian forces
Read more
S&P removes Russian and Belarusian bonds from its 11 indices
S&P Dow Jones Indices conducted a consultation with market participants
Read more
Moscow interested in expanding industrial partnership with China — deputy mayor
Maxim Liksutov says that China has significant expertise in engineering, automation, and production scaling, while Moscow can offer an industrial base, qualified personnel, and favorable conditions for project localization
Read more
EU foreign ministers resolve to renew approval of anti-Russian sanctions
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas said there is a new momentum
Read more
Pakistani Prime Minister thanks US President for extending ceasefire
Shehbaz Sharif also said Pakistan would "continue its earnest efforts for negotiated settlement of conflict"
Read more
Kremlin announces creation of blockchain-based payment system in BRICS
Work will continue to develop the Contingent Reserve Arrangement, primarily regarding the use of currencies different from the US dollar," the Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov pointed out
Read more
Launch of Luna-26, Luna-27 may be postponed, space chief Rogozin says
After its trials are concluded, the control launch date will be determined
Read more
Russian companies keep interest in energy projects in Libya
Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov and Transport Minister of Libya Mohammed Al-Shahoubi affirmed the mutual intent to resume the full-fledged work of the intergovernmental commission as soon as possible
Read more
Russia to halt rocket engine deliveries to US, says Roscosmos chief
The ban applies to RD-180 engines that are used on US Atlas V launch vehicles as the main propulsion systems and RD-181 thrusters operated as the first stage of Antares rockets
Read more
Eleven people injured as part of residential building collapsed in Syzran
Search and rescue operations are currently ongoing
Read more
IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements at meeting with representatives of municipalities
Russia already knows how the conflict around Ukraine will end, but will keep mum on the matter, the Russian leader noted
Read more
US leader says deal with Iran impossible if naval blockade lifted
According to Donald Trump, Iran could "make $500 million dollars a day" with the open strait
Read more
Asian countries face 'desperate' demand for Russian oil — expert
The Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Malaysia are all actively negotiating with Russia to secure crude supplies following Middle East disruptions, Jaziri Alkaf, the former Senator of the Parliament of Malaysia, said
Read more
Americans planning to visit Russia to consult on Ukraine — NYT
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, last travelled to Russia in December
Read more
Oil, gold show mixed dynamics
Brent prices gained 2.58% to $101.02 per barrel
Read more