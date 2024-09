BELGOROD, September 8. /TASS/. Twelve tanks with fuel have caught fire in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region after Ukraine’s drone attack, Sergey Biketov, head of the region’s Volokonovsky district, said.

"Twelve tans caught fire after an explosion. <…> Emergencies services are working on the scene," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, wrote on his Telegram channel earlier that a fuel storage facility had been attacked by a Ukrainian drone in the region.