Russia ready to receive tourists from US if direct flights resume — official

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia is ready to receive tourists from the United States if direct flights between the countries resume, Nikita Kondratyev, head of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Economic Development Ministry, told reporters.

"We are ready to receive tourists from the United States if flights resume. We are definitely ready for this," Kondratyev said.

He noted that the decision to resume direct flights is political.

"The procedure is that the aviation authorities of one country send an application in a specific form to the aviation authorities of another. This is a political decision, first of all," the official said.

In early September, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, said in an interview with TASS that Russia had made specific proposals to the United States on the resumption of direct flights. Earlier, Russian Ambassador to the United States Alexander Darchiyev said that the Russian side had prepared documents to resume air traffic with the United States, and they were under discussion.