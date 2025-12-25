New housing supply in Russia to decline to around 107 mln square meters in 2025 — official

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. New housing commissioning in Russia in 2025 will be lower than in the previous period, reaching about 107 mln square meters, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at a meeting of the government commission on regional development.

"We managed to maintain robust construction growth. We see the industry growing by more than 3% this year. It's safe to say the country is continuing to build. We'll definitely commission slightly less housing this year than last year, somewhere around 107 mln square meters," he said.

Maintaining housing supply at this high rate is a huge achievement, the official added. "The housing supply per person will be 0.73 meters. These are the figures we were aiming for. We plan to supply 663 mln square meters of housing by 2030," he said.