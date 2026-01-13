Iran calls on UN to urge US, Israel to abandon destabilizing policy against Tehran

UNITED NATIONS, January 14. /TASS/. Iran calls on the United Nations to urge the US and Israel to abandon their destabilizing policy against Tehran, Iranian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran urgently calls upon the secretary general, the Security Council, and, in particular, its responsible members to fulfill their Charter-based responsibilities by unequivocally condemning all forms of incitement to violence, threats to use force, and interference in Iran's internal affairs by the United States; urge the US and the Israeli regime to immediately cease destabilizing policies and practices and to comply fully with their obligations under international law; and warn the US against any possible miscalculations to conduct any acts of military aggression against the Islamic republic of Iran," he noted in a letter to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and UN Security Council President Abukar Dahir Osman.

"The United States and the Israeli regime bear direct and undeniable legal responsibility for the resulting loss of innocent civilian lives, particularly among the youth," the Iranian envoy stressed.