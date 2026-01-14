Over 1,000 Ukrainian troops convicted of killing civilians — top Russian investigator

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian courts have handed sentences to over 1,000 Ukrainian troops for killing civilians in Donbass, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said in an interview with TASS.

"Courts have heard 802 criminal cases and convicted 1,069 Ukrainian service members. They were found guilty of abusing and killing civilians and participating in military activities as mercenaries," he pointed out.

Bastrykin added that the investigation of 898 criminal cases had been completed, in which 1,212 Ukrainian troops, members of nationalist units, and foreign mercenaries fighting on Ukraine’s side were charged.