Kiev’s aggression kills over 7,100 Donbass civilians since 2014

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Kiev regime’s aggression against Donbass has killed over 7,100 civilians since 2014, Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin said.

"A total of 7,184 civilians have been killed and another 21,000 have suffered injuries as a result of the Kiev regime’s aggression," he specified.

According to Bastrykin, over 8,800 investigations into 2,240 individuals have been launched since 2014. "Those individuals include members of the Ukrainian military and political leadership, as well as law enforcement officers and foreign mercenaries," he added.