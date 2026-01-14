Iranian diplomat warns US tariffs could trigger negative consequences

TEHRAN, January 14. /TASS/. The US-imposed tariffs for cooperation with Iran may lead to dangerous consequences for world trade, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ismail Baghaei stated.

"The diplomat also warned about the dangerous consequences of American unilateral punitive measures on the world trade system. He pointed to the responsibility of the United Nations and all its agencies and officials, including the UN chief, to fulfill their responsibilities to safeguard the rule of law internationally," the ministry’s statement said.

Baghaei, "pointing to the unlawful and inhumane character of the US’ anti-Iranian economic sanctions, as well as to these sanctions’ contradiction with the main principles and norms of the UN Charter and international law, including the norm of free international trade, stressed that the US economic sanctions, which violate and infringe upon the basic rights of each Iranian citizen, are a crime against humanity." According to him, the countries introducing sanctions "should assume responsibility for the consequences of these crimes."

"For 75 years, the Iranian people have been subjected to cruel and unlawful sanctions and economic pressure by the US and some of its allies under various pretexts, which demonstrates the deeply rooted hostility toward Iran’s statehood in the US political planning and decision-making system," the diplomat concluded.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of 25% tariffs on all countries that cooperate with Iran.

Unrest in Iran began on December 29 after street protests triggered by a sharp fall in the Iranian rial exchange rate, spreading across most major cities. Authorities reported the deaths of 40 law enforcement officers. According to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, armed terrorists appeared among the demonstrators on January 8. The Iranian authorities blamed Israel and the United States for organizing the unrest. US President Donald Trump previously stated that he was seriously considering the use of force against Tehran.